Alliance Francaise French Film Festival: 10 must-see movies
This year's Alliance Francaise French Film Festival offers rare chance to see La La Land-inspiration The Umbrellas of Cherbourg on the big screen. Now in its 11th year, the festival will bring a selection of the best recent releases from France and Francophone countries, as well as a couple of cinematic classics, to 12 New Zealand cities and 13 cinemas over the next month-and-a-half.
