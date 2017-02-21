Airbus says it has received 'oral ass...

Airbus says it has received 'oral assurances' on Brexit

European planemaker Airbus has been given "oral assurances" by the U.K. government regarding the impact of Brexit on its business. "I think we've received some oral assurances, but all this obviously is preliminary because nobody knows exactly how this all plays out," CEO Tom Enders told CNNMoney's Nina dos Santos on Wednesday.

