After much hardship, refugee finds a home with French family

In this photo dated Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, Loic Gandais, left, and his wife Murielle Gandais, right, sit in the living room with Cheikh Ahmed, a refugee from Guinea staying at their home in Palaiseau, south of Paris France. When the Gandais family decided to host a refugee at their home in a middle class neighborhood outside Paris, they assumed their guest would be a Syrian or an Iraqi fleeing war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.