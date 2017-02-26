a Bodies flying off the hood': Suspec...

a Bodies flying off the hood': Suspected drunk driver plows into Mardi Gras parade, injuring 28

A pickup truck driven by a man who is suspected to have been "highly intoxicated" plowed into a crowd of spectators watching the main Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 25, sending more than 20 people to the hospital, police said. A pickup truck careened through a Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans on Saturday, pinning some people and hurling others through the air, injuring at least 28. Officials said the driver was intoxicated.

