a Bodies flying off the hood': Suspected drunk driver plows into Mardi Gras parade, injuring 28

A pickup truck driven by a man who is suspected to have been "highly intoxicated" plowed into a crowd of spectators watching the main Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 25, sending more than 20 people to the hospital, police said. A pickup truck careened through a Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans on Saturday, pinning some people and hurling others through the air, injuring at least 28. Officials said the driver was intoxicated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.