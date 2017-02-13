4 dead in French Alps avalanche; 5 ot...

4 dead in French Alps avalanche; 5 others being rescued

French rescue workers say four people have been killed in an avalanche in the French Alps and five survivors are being pulled out of the snow. The Republican Company for Alps Security in the town of Albertville said the group of nine had been skiing off piste near the Tignes ski resort when the avalanche hit Monday.

Chicago, IL

