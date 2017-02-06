1 French policeman charged with rape; 3 others with assault

People march in the streets of Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, France, holding a sign reading "Justice for Theo" during a protest, a day after a French police officer was charged with the rape of a youth, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. One French police officer has been charged with raping a 22-year-old man and three others have been charged with assault after an identity check degenerated last week in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.

