WWII veteran Bernard Hellings receives France's highest honour
Day veteran from Falmouth who was "blown up" in France, but didn't talk about his war-time experiences until many years later, was awarded the Legion d'Honneur medal at a ceremony on Monday. Bernard Hellings, now 96, was presented with the medal, France's highest distinction, by Andrew Munson, of the French Consul in Penzance-Newlyn, watched by four generations of his family, from his two daughters down to his great-great-grandson.
