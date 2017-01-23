WWII veteran Bernard Hellings receives France's highest honour

Day veteran from Falmouth who was "blown up" in France, but didn't talk about his war-time experiences until many years later, was awarded the Legion d'Honneur medal at a ceremony on Monday. Bernard Hellings, now 96, was presented with the medal, France's highest distinction, by Andrew Munson, of the French Consul in Penzance-Newlyn, watched by four generations of his family, from his two daughters down to his great-great-grandson.

