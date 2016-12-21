Why Philippe Starck is the - Robin Hood' of design
As the newest restaurant he's designed, for Hong Kong's DFS, opens in Venice, the Frenchman talks mega yachts, Steve Jobs, why he stays away from fashion, and designing for Xiaomi despite not owning a mobile phone or computer Philippe Starck is removing the large cardboard sleeve of a Taschen book on Venice that's on a coffee table in front of him. He looks at the sleeve intently, examining the folds that allow it to envelope the hardback, but also curiously allow the sleeve to stand up by virtue of another fold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Dec 28
|Dina Andrews
|1
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Heretic
|125
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC