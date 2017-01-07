Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hacked the U.S. election
Marine Le Pen, leader of France's National Front party, at a rally in Frejus, France, on Sept, 18, 2016. On Friday, America's intelligence agencies released a scathing report detailing "unprecedented" Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|12 hr
|Teddy
|15
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Into The Night
|134
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Fri
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Thu
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC