Who's likely to lead France's left in the presidential race

Candidate for the French left's presidential primaries ahead of the 2017 presidential election, Benoit Hamon, winks as he arrives for the first round of the primaries in Trappes, west of Paris, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Seven candidates are running in the first round of France's left-wing presidential primary, whose winner will face a tough challenge from the right and nationalist far right in the April-May general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.