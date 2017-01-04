West Hartford World War II Veteran Receives Honor From French Government
Joseph Glasser flew 34 bombing missions as a B-17 bomber navigator during World War II, before the age of 20. For mission number 32, an assignment that sent him and his Eighth Air Force crew to Royan, France with a goal of bombing a German encampment, the 91-year-old West Hartford resident was awarded the Insignia of the French Legion of Honor from the French government. He received it on Nov. 14 at the The French High School of New York in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|129
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC