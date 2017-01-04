West Hartford World War II Veteran Re...

West Hartford World War II Veteran Receives Honor From French Government

Joseph Glasser flew 34 bombing missions as a B-17 bomber navigator during World War II, before the age of 20. For mission number 32, an assignment that sent him and his Eighth Air Force crew to Royan, France with a goal of bombing a German encampment, the 91-year-old West Hartford resident was awarded the Insignia of the French Legion of Honor from the French government. He received it on Nov. 14 at the The French High School of New York in New York City.

Chicago, IL

