'We are Europe' French presidential candidate Macron tells rally

14 hrs ago

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Forward !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, sings the French national anthem at the end of a political rally in Lille, France January 14, 2017. "We are Europe, we are Brussels, we wanted it and we need it," French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron told thousands of supporters on Saturday in a call for a stronger and united European Union.

