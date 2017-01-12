Vandals Torch Famous Skiing Santa in ...

Vandals Torch Famous Skiing Santa in Terror-Hit Nice, France

Read more: Gateway Pundit

A terrorist murdered 86 people on Bastille Day last year when he drove a truck through a crowd celebrating the holiday on the beach. A GIANT illuminated skiing Santa Claus displayed along the Promenade des Anglais - Nice's famous beachfront boulevard - was set ablaze in a suspected arson attack, local officials said.

