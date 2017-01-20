Vandals torch 945 cars on New Year's in France - but ministry...

Vandals torch 945 cars on New Year's ...

Vandals torch 945 cars on New Year's in France

Vandals in France set alight 945 parked cars on New Year's Eve in an arson rampage that has become a sinister annual "tradition," amid a row over whether the government had sought to play down the figures. According to the French interior ministry, the total of 945, which included cars that were either "totally destroyed" or "more lightly affected," was a 17 per cent rise on last year's figure.

Chicago, IL

