Valls favourite to win ticket of official left for French election

Former prime minister Manuel Valls is favourite to represent the Socialists in the French presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Thursday, an outcome surveys show would offer the best chance of victory for the beleaguered party and its allies. French politician and former Prime Minister Manuel Valls unveils his election platform to the media ahead of the left's presidential primaries in Paris, France, January 3, 2017.

Chicago, IL

