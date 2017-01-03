UPDATE 1-Iran takes ownership of first jet under sanctions deal
Jan 8 Airbus said on Sunday Iran's state airline IranAir had accepted its first new jet, marking a key step in opening up trade under a nuclear sanctions deal between Iran and major powers. "The technical acceptance has been done with formal delivery still to be done," a spokesman for the European planemaker said.
