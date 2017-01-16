UPDATE 1-Big China bitcoin exchange s...

UPDATE 1-Big China bitcoin exchange says no govt pressure on outflows

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Bitcoin paper wallet with QR codes and a coin are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. FILE PHOTO: A sticker reading 'Bitcoin accepted here' is displayed at the entrance of the Stadthaus town hall in Zug, Switzerland, August 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... 4 hr Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 16 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 6 Into The Night 134
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
News Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre... Jan 5 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC