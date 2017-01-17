Trump's ban will keep Iranian Oscar-nominated filmmaker from ceremony ...

Director Asghar Farhadi attends the closing ceremony of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2016 in Cannes, France. Iranian director and screenwriter Asghar Farhadi, whose film "The Salesman" earned a Golden Globes nomination and is now up for an Academy Award, will not be able to attend the Oscars due to the executive order President Donald Trump signed on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.