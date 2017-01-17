Thief walks away after Cannes jewelle...

Thief walks away after Cannes jewellery heist worth 15 mln euros

General view outside the luxury jewellers Harry Winston boutique after a robber stole diamonds worth 15 million euros in Cannes, France, January 18, 2017. A robber brandishing a pistol and a grenade stole diamonds worth 15 million euros on Wednesday in the French Riviera town of Cannes and calmly escaped on foot, a regional prosecutor said.

Chicago, IL

