The Way of St. James

19 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Last fall, Kenosha residents and members of St. James the Apostle Catholic Church Carl and Sheri Holborn commenced a 500-mile pilgrimage, the Camino de Santiago in Spain, and successfully completed the arduous journey. El Camino de Santiago: The Way of St. James is a network of medieval walking pilgrimage routes, the most popular of which is the Camino Frances, stretching from the Pyrenees mountains at the French-Spanish border all the way to Santiago de Compostela, the capital city of the province of Galicia in the northwestern corner of Spain.

Chicago, IL

