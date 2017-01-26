The spirit of Trafigura lives; it's no duppy

If we are ever in doubt about what to do, it is a good rule to ask ourselves what we shall wish on the morrow that we had done. - John Lubbock Georges Jean Raymond Pompidou, who served as prime minister of France from 1962 to 1968 and president of the French Republic from 1960 until his death in 1974, famously said: "When General Charles de Gaulle died, France became a widow."

