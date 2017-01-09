the Royale's Khris Davis, Nyc Ballet'...

the Royale's Khris Davis, Nyc Ballet's Indiana Woodward Top 2017 Clive Barnes Awards

The Clive Barnes Foundation announced today, Monday, January 9, 2017, that Khris Davis has won the Seventh Annual Clive Barnes Award for Theater and that Indiana Woodward has won the Seventh Annual Clive Barnes Award for Dance. The announcement was made at the Seventh Annual Clive Barnes Awards ceremony, which was held at The Walter Reade Theatre at Lincoln Center.

Chicago, IL

