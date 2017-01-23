The Latest: France gives refugee status to 60 people

France has given refugee status to 60 migrants who were among the thousands forced to leave the makeshift camp in Calais in late October. A statement from the prefecture of the northern region that includes Calais said a ceremony was held on Tuesday according the coveted status of refugee to the 60. The refugees were given asylum in less than three months - a process that normally takes more than a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.