The Latest: Envoy warns Trump govt: Don't move embassy
French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault, left, shakes hands with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Fearing a n... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|11 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|Into The Night
|143
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC