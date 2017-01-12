The Latest: Envoy warns Trump govt: D...

The Latest: Envoy warns Trump govt: Don't move embassy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KMIR 6

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault, left, shakes hands with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Fearing a n... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... 11 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 12 Into The Night 143
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC