The Chinese artists drawn to Paris, and how they changed French art
Zao Wou-Ki, who moved to Paris in 1948, was the most important Chinese contemporary artist of the 20th century. IN 1989, JEAN-HUBERT MARTIN rocked the foundations of the Parisian art world with his landmark exhibition, "Magiciens de la Terre", which provoked heated debate about the alleged divide between Western and non-Western art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|134
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|9 hr
|sava
|1
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|13 hr
|sava
|14
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|14 hr
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|22 hr
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Wed
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC