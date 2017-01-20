Syrian Asylum-Seeker in Germany Arrested; Tried to Get ISIS Funding to Kill Non-Muslims
Almost two years after German authorities granted a Syrian asylum-seeker permission to stay, the man was arrested at the weekend after allegedly trying to secure funds from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria to carry out car bomb attacks that would "kill a large number of people not of the Muslim faith." Authorities in the state of Saarland said the 38-year-old man, who has not been named, had asked the terrorist group for 180,000 euros to buy eight vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|15 hr
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Heretic
|125
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC