Suspects arrested in France over Kard...

Suspects arrested in France over Kardashian robbery - reports

10 hrs ago

Several people were arrested and some held for questioning by police in France on Monday in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last October, Europe 1 Radio and other French media reported. FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.

