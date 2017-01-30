'Spiderman' burglar on trial over $10...

'Spiderman' burglar on trial over $100m Paris art haul

PARIS: A burglar known as "Spiderman", notorious for daring acrobatic heists, goes on trial Monday for the 2010 theft of a $100-million haul that included works by Picasso and Matisse from a Paris gallery. Vjeran Tomic, 49, who is facing 14 charges, will stand trial along with two accomplices charged with handling stolen goods.



