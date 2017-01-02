Son of Equatorial Guinea's president ...

Son of Equatorial Guinea's president on trial in France

After years of investigation, France on Monday put the son of the president of Equatorial Guinea on trial for corruption, charged with spending many millions in state funds - much of it allegedly in cash - to feed an opulent lifestyle of fast cars, designer clothes, works of art and high-end real estate. But the defendant, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, in the first of several planned trials of foreign figures allegedly thriving on ill-gotten gains, was absent and his lawyers sought a postponement to better prepare their case.

Chicago, IL

