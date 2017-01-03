Socialist outsider eyes poll-defying win of French presidential ticket
A French socialist outsider who wants to legalise cannabis and give all adults welfare payments of 600 euros a month has jumped into the political spotlight after a poll showed a surge in his support two weeks before a presidential primary. French politician Benoit Hamon unveils his election platform to the media ahead of the left's presidential primaries in Paris, France, January 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Into The Night
|134
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|21 hr
|sava
|1
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Thu
|sava
|14
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Thu
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Thu
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Wed
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC