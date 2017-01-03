Socialist outsider eyes poll-defying win of French presidential ticket

A French socialist outsider who wants to legalise cannabis and give all adults welfare payments of 600 euros a month has jumped into the political spotlight after a poll showed a surge in his support two weeks before a presidential primary. French politician Benoit Hamon unveils his election platform to the media ahead of the left's presidential primaries in Paris, France, January 6, 2017.

