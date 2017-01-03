Serbia seeks extradition from France ...

Serbia seeks extradition from France of Kosovo ex-premier

Serbia has formally requested the extradition of a former Kosovo prime minister from France to face war crimes charges after his arrest there on a Belgrade warrant. Ramush Haradinaj, a former guerrilla fighter in Kosovo's 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia, was detained Wednesday at Basel Mulhouse Freiburg airport.

