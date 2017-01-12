Saudi's flynas orders 80 Airbus A320neos, including upgrade

Saudi Arabian budget carrier flynas is buying 80 Airbus A320neo narrow body jets in a deal worth US$8.6 billion that includes upgrading an earlier order, it said on Monday. A flight test engineer holds an Airbus Group flag after the first flight of the Airbus A320neo in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 25, 2014.

