Sapin Predicts French Voters Will Keep Le Pen Out of Office

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin predicted that his country's voters are ready to pull together to prevent anti-euro, anti-immigration presidential candidate Marine Le Pen from winning power this year. "The French will know how to unite, if necessary, to prevent her election," Sapin said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Davos, Switzerland.

Chicago, IL

