San Francisco Deltas sign Maxime Bourgeois and Michael Stephens

16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The Deltas today announced the signing of French national Maxime Bourgeois and MLS veteran Michael Stephens. They will be joining eight other invitees for the team's preseason camp which will start in late January.

Chicago, IL

