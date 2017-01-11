Quel disrespect! France's Macron slam...

Quel disrespect! France's Macron slammed for speaking English

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has come under fire from the far right for showing disrespect for the French language by daring to address a conference in English. Macron, a 39-year-old centrist whose prospects are being taken increasingly seriously, took what amounts to an unusual move in French politics by defending the European Union during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday.

