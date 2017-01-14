'PSG need him on the left' - Emery re...

'PSG need him on the left' - Emery ready to give Draxler Ligue 1 debut

13 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The coach feels the new signing from Wolfsburg is already important to the French champions and is ready to start against Rennes in Saturday's clash Unai Emery says Julian Draxler is fit to make his Ligue 1 debut this weekend and believes the Germany international is an ideal fit for Paris Saint-Germain. Draxler made the switch to the Ligue 1 champions earlier this month after a disappointing spell at Wolfsburg and marked his competitive debut with a goal in the 7-0 battering of Bastia in the Coupe de France.

