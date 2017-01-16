PSG Handed Rennes Coupe De France Tie
If Paris Saint Germain are to complete a hat trick of successive Coupe de France victories the latest challenge facing us will come from Rennes in the last 32. There return to domestic action - following the winter break - saw PSG sweep aside Bastia with ease on Saturday. A potentially tricky tie at the Parc des Princes saw les Parisiens made light work of our visitors running out 7-0 winners .
