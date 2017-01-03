Prairie Island one of 17 nuclear reactors with parts from French forge under investigation
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says 17 U.S. nuclear reactors in 10 states - including Xcel Energy's Prairie Island power plant - include components made at a French forge embroiled in a controversy over quality control and possible record-keeping manipulation. The forge at Le Creusot, France - currently owned by the French firm Areva - has been making nuclear plant components for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Fair Game
|136
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Mon
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Mon
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC