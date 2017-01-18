Pope Francis to World Apostolic Congress delegates: Find new ways to express God's mercy
By Philippine News Agency Pope Francis urged the delegates of the 4th World Apostolic Congress on Mercy not to give up in searching for and sharing the mercy of God. "Carry on seeking and finding new ways to express God's mercy," the pontiff said in his message, which was read by Papal Legate Archbishop Philippe Cardinal Barbarin at the start of the Eucharistic Celebration held at the Quadricentennial Pavilion of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila Tuesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
