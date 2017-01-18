Pope Francis to World Apostolic Congr...

Pope Francis to World Apostolic Congress delegates: Find new ways to express God's mercy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Philippine News Agency Pope Francis urged the delegates of the 4th World Apostolic Congress on Mercy not to give up in searching for and sharing the mercy of God. "Carry on seeking and finding new ways to express God's mercy," the pontiff said in his message, which was read by Papal Legate Archbishop Philippe Cardinal Barbarin at the start of the Eucharistic Celebration held at the Quadricentennial Pavilion of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 2 hr Calvin 146
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Sun Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC