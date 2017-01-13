Police Abuse Against Migrants in Fran...

Police Abuse Against Migrants in France Must Stop

22 hrs ago

Just as temperatures are dropping below freezing in France, police violence against migrants in Paris has intensified. Migrants are being forced to give up their blankets and quilts, Doctors Without Borders and the local association P'tis dA©j A Flandres report.

