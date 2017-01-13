Police Abuse Against Migrants in France Must Stop
Just as temperatures are dropping below freezing in France, police violence against migrants in Paris has intensified. Migrants are being forced to give up their blankets and quilts, Doctors Without Borders and the local association P'tis dA©j A Flandres report.
