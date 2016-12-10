Playboy son of E.Guinea leader goes on trial in France

The playboy son of Equatorial Guinea's leader, notorious for his extravagant taste in cars, homes and Michael Jackson memorabilia, goes on trial Monday in Paris charged with plundering his country's coffers to fund his jetset lifestyle in France. Teodorin Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, is set to go on trial in Paris, charged with plundering his country's coffers to fund his jetset lifestyle in France Teodorin Obiang, his country's vice-president, is charged with using state money to pay for a mansion on one of the swankiest avenues in Paris, along with a 76-metre yacht, a collection of designer suits and other indulgences.

