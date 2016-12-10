Playboy son of E.Guinea leader goes on trial in France
The playboy son of Equatorial Guinea's leader, notorious for his extravagant taste in cars, homes and Michael Jackson memorabilia, goes on trial Monday in Paris charged with plundering his country's coffers to fund his jetset lifestyle in France. Teodorin Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, is set to go on trial in Paris, charged with plundering his country's coffers to fund his jetset lifestyle in France Teodorin Obiang, his country's vice-president, is charged with using state money to pay for a mansion on one of the swankiest avenues in Paris, along with a 76-metre yacht, a collection of designer suits and other indulgences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Dec 28
|Dina Andrews
|1
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Heretic
|125
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC