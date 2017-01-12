Percy Whitelock with wife Lydia

In the latest instalment of Staffordian soldier Percy Whitelock's diaries, it is January 1917 and he is setting foot on French soil. I MUST say that our journey from Southampton was a very queer sensation for it was the first time that I had been on a ship and I nearly fetched my heart up, what with sea sickness and wind.

Chicago, IL

