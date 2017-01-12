Paris Man who kidnapped, murdered Jew...

Paris Man who kidnapped, murdered Jew gets 10 more years in jail

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Youssouf Fofana, who is serving a life sentence in France for the brutal murder of a Parisian Jew, received another 10 years in jail for earlier extortions, including of a Jewish lawyer. Joseph Cohen-Sabban, a criminal attorney, accused Fofana, a 36-year-old career criminal who in 2006 murdered and tortured Ilan Halimi with more than a dozen accomplices because Halimi was Jewish, said Fofana threatened him and tried to extort him in 2004, Le Parisien weekly reported Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 17 hr Into The Night 143
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
News Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre... Jan 5 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC