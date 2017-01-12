Paris Man who kidnapped, murdered Jew gets 10 more years in jail
Youssouf Fofana, who is serving a life sentence in France for the brutal murder of a Parisian Jew, received another 10 years in jail for earlier extortions, including of a Jewish lawyer. Joseph Cohen-Sabban, a criminal attorney, accused Fofana, a 36-year-old career criminal who in 2006 murdered and tortured Ilan Halimi with more than a dozen accomplices because Halimi was Jewish, said Fofana threatened him and tried to extort him in 2004, Le Parisien weekly reported Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Into The Night
|143
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC