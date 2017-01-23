Paris introduces color-coded stickers...

Paris introduces color-coded stickers to reduce car pollution

14 hrs ago

Paris launched a new color-coded sticker scheme to restrict car use in its latest attempt to reduce air pollution many citizens blame for coughing fits, eye irritation and runny noses. The "Crit'Air" system bans all diesel-fueled cars registered between January 1997 and December 2000 -- identifiable by a grey sticker on the windscreen -- from the capital.

Chicago, IL

