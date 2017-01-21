Paris fashion takes on the great men'...

Paris fashion takes on the great men's suit conundrum

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Do suits suit us anymore? Designers wrestled with how to reinvent the boring old jacket and pants combo for skate-kid millennials at the Paris menswear shows Friday. French fashion designer Haider Ackermann, acknowledges the public at the end Berlutti show during men's Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection in Paris on January 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,750 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC