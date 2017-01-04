PAPER: 'Overwhelming Whiteness' Is Ho...

PAPER: 'Overwhelming Whiteness' Is Holding Us Back In The Fight Against Global Warming

Environmentalists demonstrate during a street parade as part of the "Global Village of Alternatives" events held in Montreuil, near Paris, France, December 5, 2015 as the World Climate Change Conference 2015 continues at Le Bourget near the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Environmentalists need to move past the "overwhelming whiteness" that is keeping them from winning the debate on global warming, according to an article published on the news site Quartz.

