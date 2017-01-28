Oscar-nominated Emmanuelle Riva Dies ...

Oscar-nominated Emmanuelle Riva Dies in Paris, Age 89

Emmanuelle Riva, a French star of screen and stage nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in 2013, has died. She was 89. Riva died Friday afternoon in a clinic in Paris after a long illness, her agent, Anne Alvares Correa, told The Associated Press.

Chicago, IL

