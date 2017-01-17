Oakwood Stud to stand first French tr...

Oakwood Stud to stand first French trotter in Ireland

14 hrs ago Read more: HarnessLink.com

It has been announced by Derek and James Delaney of Oakwood Stud in Ireland, that they will be standing the French trotter, Rachmaninov Seven, for the 2017 breeding season. Acquired in a lease arrangement from his owner in Belgium, Rachmaninov Seven is a 12-year-old stallion sired by Korean from the Pelican Du Pont mare, Indiana Of The Bridge.

Chicago, IL

