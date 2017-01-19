Nudist cruise coming back?

A clothing-optional cruise, first put on by Mexican cruise company Original Group in 2016, is ready to set sail once again next year. The "Desire" cruise, which offers nudist-friendly activities in a couples-only environment, will sail from will set sail from Barcelona to Rome in April 2018, making stop in Marseilles, France, Monte Carlo, and Portofino and Florence, Italy along the way.

