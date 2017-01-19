Nudist cruise coming back?
A clothing-optional cruise, first put on by Mexican cruise company Original Group in 2016, is ready to set sail once again next year. The "Desire" cruise, which offers nudist-friendly activities in a couples-only environment, will sail from will set sail from Barcelona to Rome in April 2018, making stop in Marseilles, France, Monte Carlo, and Portofino and Florence, Italy along the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Tue
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC