Nightclub Massacre Prompts Questions ...

Nightclub Massacre Prompts Questions About Competence of Turkish Security

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Turkish police stand guard on a road leading to the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Jan. 1, 2017. An hour into the new year and shocked first responders were counting bodies in a nightclub on the coast of Istanbul's Bosphorus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Dec 28 Dina Andrews 1
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Heretic 125
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC